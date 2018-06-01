1 June 2018

South Africa: Two Botched Hijacking Suspects, Sought for Death of Durban Dad, Killed in Police Shootout

Two suspects wanted for a botched Durban hijacking on Thursday, in which a father was shot dead in front of his children, have been killed in a shootout, KwaZulu-Natal police said on Friday.

Spokesperson Brigadier Jay Naicker said the suspects were traced to a hostel in KwaMashu at about 06:30 on Friday, where they were spotted driving a vehicle they had apparently stolen after the hijacking that afternoon.

"They tried to flee but lost control of the vehicle. There was a shootout and two suspects were fatally wounded," Naicker said.

A third escaped on foot and a manhunt was under way.

Crisis Medical paramedics said on Thursday afternoon reports indicated that the 40-year-old father had been travelling with his daughter and son in the family vehicle when suspects attempted to hijack another motorist before setting their sights on his Volkswagen.

A shot was reportedly fired from the front passenger side and hit the man.

The children were not injured.

Paramedics and a private security company found the man in his car. He had gunshot wounds to his left arm and chest, Crisis Medical spokesperson Kyle Van Reenen said at the time.

After trying to save him for more than 45 minutes, the motorist was declared dead at the scene.

