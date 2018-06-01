Namibia: Rural Development Challenge for Zambezi Leaders

ZAMBEZI regional governor Lawrence Sampofu has urged the regional leadership to recommit themselves to helping in the development of rural areas as that will ensure that inhabitants do not feel left out.

He made these remarks yesterday at the state of the region address, in which he informed the community of the Zambezi region what was done in the previous financial year.

"People of the Zambezi region, let us embrace one another for the development of our region and the country as a whole. Let us recommit to good service delivery for our people in rural areas for them to feel part of the Namibian House, where no one must feel left out. It is our solemn duty to make sure that we deliver wherever we may find ourselves," he said.

Sampofu further appealed to the people to put petty issues such as land disputes and tribalism aside, and instead focus on the development of their region.

"It is time to consult, plan and coordinate among ourselves how we can achieve our developmental goals. Therefore, we should concentrate on national challenges like reducing unemployment, poverty, crime and the HIV-AIDS scourge, which are very prevalent in our region," he stressed.

As far as bringing services to the rural communities is concerned, the regional council had through the rural sanitation programme and in line with the targets of the Harambee Prosperity Plan, managed to provide 180 toilets to beneficiaries in rural areas.

"These facilities are aimed at reducing open defecation, improve human health as well as environmental protection," he stated.

Ablution blocks for sanitation have also been constructed at about eight schools in the rural areas.

Sampofu said the Sangwali C-Class police station and barracks have been completed and are waiting to be inaugurated, although a water tank still has to be installed.

"Despite our meagre resources, we strive to meet the needs of our uniformed men and women of the Namibian police by providing a good working environment for them.

The police station will serve the community of the Sangwali area, and esteemed visitors too," he said.

Furthermore, there are six other police stations which were supposed to be built, but due to financial constraints, that was put on hold until funds become available.

The proposed projects are the Chichimani police station, Kamenga police post, Bukalo police station, Muyako police station, Sibbinda police station, and the Greenwell Matongo police station.

The councillor for the Katima Mulilo rural constituency, Matengu Simushi, at the event expressed concern that the project to harvest water from flood-prone areas for establishing green schemes at Lake Liambezi has not materialised.

"Previously, we discussed the issue of harvesting water for agriculture because the lake is dry and people living there are struggling to get water. If this initiative materialises, we also intend to revamp the sugar plantation at the lake," he added.