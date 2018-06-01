Uganda: Umeme Opens New Pallisa Service Centre

In a bid to improve its customer experience in Eastern Uganda, Umeme the country's electricity provider has today opened a new service centre in Pallisa town.

"Our service strategy has always been focused on process simplification, automation and investments to improve network performance," Selestino Babungi, the Umeme managing director, said.

He added that new service centres will be opened in Kapchorwa, Sironko, Bubulo and Kumi as part of the company's grand plan to bring services closer to the customers. The eastern part of Uganda has over time been facing power thefts with many making illegal connections that have caused some deaths.

The Mbale Umeme office, the only one in the region has previously served 15 districts, including Mbale Municipality, Pallisa, Budaka, Bulambuli, Bukedea, Kumi, Kapchorwa, Bubulo, Manafwaa and Sironko among others.

"We have 37 service centres across the country, but some of them stretch over a radius of up to 80km, which makes it difficult for our customers to access some of the services. The opening up of several satellite offices will bridge this gap," Babungi said.

In 2017, Umeme rolled out customer outreach programmes in rural areas with the aim of bringing services closer to customers including education on dangers of power theft and vandalism, safe use of power, energy efficiency tips and e-payment options.

Mobile service desks were set up in high growth areas and potential customers engaged to connect electricity to their homes. Before these initiatives, illegal connections in the sub-region cost Umeme an estimate of Shs 20 billion annually.

In a move to avert the situation, the company launched operations against illegal power users in the area at the start of last year.

Paul Ssempira, the Umeme Mbale district manager, notes that there has been a 30 per cent increase in the number of new connections to 8,431 in 2017 from 3,541 in 2016.

The region also contributed up to 10 per cent of the 19 per cent losses that the company registered at the end of 2016. However, partly due to the interventions, the company recorded lower energy loss of 17.2 per cent in 2017.

"The region alone registered up to 60 per cent energy losses in 2016, but this dropped to 45 per cent in 2017. The 60 per cent of the losses are categorized into 45 per cent commercial losses (power theft) and 15 per cent technical losses," Ssempira adds.

The company's losses in the region also dropped to Shs 15 billion in 2017 from Shs 20 billion after the utility intensified its operations against illegal users and vandals.