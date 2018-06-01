Kenya: Police Hunting 18 NYS Fraud Suspects as 12 Surrender

Nairobi — Police have launched a manhunt for 18 suspects facing fraud charges in the Sh468 million scandal at the National Youth Service (NYS), after 12 surrendered on Thursday.

George Kinoti, who heads the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) said twelve of thirty suspects that missed a court appearance on Tuesday had complied with a Magistrate's order to surrender by 2pm Thursday.

Kinoti told Capital FM News that the twelve who surrendered will be processed ahead of a court appearance on Monday when they will be charged with corruption-related offences.

"They must all face justice, no one will escape that," Kinoti said Friday.

During the Tuesday appearance, twenty--four suspects including Public Service and Youth Affairs Principal Secretary Lillian Omollo and NYS Director General Richard Ndubai were charged with various corruption-related offences as well as abuse of office.

The two were accused of unlawfully approving payments amounting to Sh 468 million to ten companies for goods and services not delivered to the youth agency.

Chief Magistrate Douglas Ogoti is on Tuesdayt et to rule on bail applications for the twenty-four who were charged and remanded.

Men are remanded at the Industrial Area Remand Prison while women are at the Lang'ata Prison where the Youth and Gender fell ill on Wednesday before she was rushed to the Kenyatta National Hospital (KNH) where she is admitted.