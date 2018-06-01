Ethiopia: May 28 Martyrs Deserve Honor

Honor, veneration and remembrance to the Martyrs of May 28! It could not be an exaggeration to state that the spectacular development and growing democracy Ethiopians have been enjoying for more than a couple of decades grew in the soil that was wet with the blood of the martyrs. Today, the nation is excelling as one of the most growing economies as a result the lasting foundation they laid through enduring incalculable sufferings in the hand of murderous Marxist regime.

Had it not been for these courageous patriots of the country, let alone our today's achievements in development and democracy, we would not have existed as a nation. They endured incredible costs in order to liberate us from a dangerously tyrannical regime that practically destroyed the nation through leading it into economic and social quagmire that resulted into divisions among citizens, unstoppable series of battles and recurrent civil wars.

In the struggle to destroy the genocidal regime whose memory we are still haunted by, those vigilant patriots paid immense price not only in resources and money but also in lives; they sacrificed their lives and that of their children for our freedom that passes to our children's children.

May 28 hence symbolizes the renaissance of our nation because of their perseverance in the hardships. It has become 27 years since the entire citizens started harvesting the fruits of their struggle: sustainable development, peace, democracy and freedom that were unthinkable before May 28, 1991. These were the purpose of their struggle.

Few people thought that removing the military dictatorial was real and true; but that was what exactly happened on May 28. The murderous regime swept away by the martyrs who paid the utmost sacrifice to realize the freedom we have been enjoying in the last 27 years.

Because of the relentless commitment and sacrifice of the martyrs, May 28 has become a very special day that began to introduce fundamental changes in the lives of the citizens. Indeed it was the beginning of a new era, the beginning of brighter days and peaceful nights. Thus, May 28 is not only the reason to celebrate the achievements we have gained for more than a couple of decades but also it is about to remember those who died for our freedom and benefits.

Even though resisting the widespread injustice was an act of immense risk to their lives, possessions and family, the martyrs remained firm in their steadfastness. Even their power of resistance grew stronger and stronger regardless of the sacrifice. The situation was a test of what they loved more, their lives and possessions. And at the extremity of that test was martyrdom which is not something accidental. It is not unexpected. And it is emphatically not a strategic defeat. Their deeds remain serving as a living sacrifice for their country and children's children.

The valiant and relentless struggle of the freedom fighters remains to be lasting legacy that inspires every generation. The sacrifice they paid in life and property to realize freedom and dignity for us is something we greatly value. This generation and the one to come ought to comprehend that the struggle the martyrs endured was not an easy battle and it was not a short battle either. It cost them more than 60,000 lives and took them seventeen years as well.

They kept their eyes on their prize which is our freedom and justice. We should take time to explain the real meaning of their commitment, steadfastness, and determination in enduring the hardships to our next generation. Our youths ought to know that without the super-extraordinary sacrifice of the martyrs, we would not be the nation we are today. Their courageous deeds have great power to motivate every generation. We owe them and their families a great debt of gratitude.