Ethiopia: Exploiting Renewal Energy to Boost Electrification

Despite nation's tremendous amount of energy (4.5 GW) and being the second-highest installed available capacity for electricity generation in Sub-Saharan Africa, nearly 70 percent of the population does not have the access to electricity.

So the nation needs to make use exhaustively its abundant sources of renewable energy just waiting to be tapped - including wind, solar and geothermal on the top of the ongoing electrification efforts, experts argue.

Ethiopia is one of the few countries in the world where the electric grid is nearly 100 percent supplied by renewable sources. Recently, the government has launched an ambitious plan to bring power to all citizens by 2025, combining on- and off-grid electrification, backed up by state-of-the-art technologies.

Solar Energy Foundation Country Director Samson Tsegaye says using solar energy ,the country will enable to provide electricity for over 14 million rural households in the shortest period of time .

He, however, says due to the involvement of a number of ministers and authorities in granting permission or the license to engage in such business, so far efforts to expand solar power have been in vain.

"Hence,the pertinent stakeholders should come together in tuning the sector to the right way in terms of mobilizing resource and controlling quality on solar, geothermal and hydro matters," he adds.

For his part, MEGEN Power Consultancy Managing Director Melessaw Shanko says apart from some wind energy ,hydro-power accounts for most of the electricity in the country.

He further says, as the gird reaches to mainly the urban population,the nation needs to toil much to cover all rural households in about 20 years in this regard.

"But, we know that many of the poor and poorest countries are the sunniest regions on our Earth. The traditional power sources such as oil, coal or gas are not able to solve the challenge posed by rural electrification because it too expensive to connect the often isolated villages in rural parts from the centralized electricity grid."

As to him, solar energy provides the people with more than just electricity: It provides the rural areas with the opportunity of social development and economic prosperity as well.

"With the recent restructuring of government ministries, it appears to me that, with the exception of the electricity sector, there is no legally mandated public institution(s) to oversee and guide efforts, mobilize resources and centrally coordinate activities in the wider Renewable Energy sector (including cook-stoves, biogas, ethanol off-grid PV, wind and mini/micro hydropower)."

Bio-ethanol is now made the responsibility of Sugar and Bio-ethanol Development corporations , in spite of the fact that 80 million Ethiopians have no access to clean, modern and affordable energy, there is no mandated central government institution today in Ethiopia to coordinate initiatives of this all the more important sector, he adds.

Solar Energy Development Association Chairperson Dereje Waleligni says the nation electrification has reached 17 and 57 percent at rural and urban areas respectively so there must be one energy institution to mandate the sector with a view to intensifying the electrification efforts.

Ethiopia energy Authority Communi cation Director Chala Bonsa says the authority had learnt the emerging realities and it has been working with pertinent stakeholders to address the challenges.