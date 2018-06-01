Ethiopia: Mindful of the Life Donor

The presence of one tree in the forest might be considered as the presence of one life on the planet earth. And it is the responsibility of everyone to save the decreasing number of forest coverage.

Ethiopia loses billion tones of cultivatable soil every year. Soil erosion is one of the primary critical impact. It is the main factor to the dwindling away of the country's productive lands.

Thus, if the parcel of land is well protected and conserved with forestry, it will have the capacity of compressing and holding water for a longer period of time. It as well the land will have also potential to fulfill our potable water demand.

That is why the aforesaid reasons and others have made the duty of improving forest coverage critical

The more a person strives for protecting his/her surrounding and the environment, the more benefit will be acquired from nature.

Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MEFCC) State Minister Kebede Yimam told The Ethiopian Herald that the government of Ethiopia has clearly set basic development policies that are highly pro Climate Resilient Green Economy (CRGE) by GTP II. In spite of the country's excellent policies, strategies and plans, there are still major challenges like land degradation, deforestation and climate change posing its impact on the country's forest coverage, he added.

For his part, Forestry Expert Dr. Abayneh Derero underlined that the country is working massively on its forest resource restoration, researching and development through various mechanisms in collaboration with pertinent sector actors.

Ethiopia has higher tree species diversity, but we are not really utilizing it properly, he said.

Ethiopia has more than 1,000 native tree species; he said adding, currently, the ministry is working on prioritizing over 600 tree species development, seedling and distribution.

Having diversified climatic conditions spreading from the lowlands and highlands of Ethiopia, the landscapes and soil of the country are endowed with a bunch of native vegetations which will support the economy in various ways, according to him.

The number of forest research center increment is fundamental to promote native trees reforestation and afforestation which will enhance Ethiopia's forest coverage, he indicated.

Multiplying over the forest coverage is an overriding task to parry the denudation of land. Forests are a non-exchangeable assets of a nation. The nation needs to focus on planting trees. Trees have a proper responses to the aggressively flowing floods .

Promoting afforestation as well as other recovery mechanisms and activities to handle soil erosion have served effectively in managing the outflow of soil.

Accordingly, the current Ethiopia's total forest coverage exceeds 25%. Last year, the Ministry revealed a ten-year forest sector development programme that promotes forest coverage and sector's contribution to the national economy.