Ethiopia: Nation to Implement Biotechnology Policy

ADDIS ABABA - Starting next budget year, Ethiopian Biotechnology Institute will put into effect biotechnology policy.

Aiming at implementing advanced biotechnology system in the country, the institute has finalized the preparations including collecting stakeholder's feedback on the policy, Institute Director General Dr. Kassahun Tesfaye told The Ethiopian Herald.

As to him, the policy would curb absence of specific biotechnology policy and help the country to realize the effort to improve the sector growth with outlined direction and strategy.

The policy has about 18 directions that properly identify the areas where the country is expected to give top priority like biotechnology improvement in infrastructure, human resource development and technological transformation, he said.

It is also helpful to bring about close and cooperative work in the sector for identifying the role and responsibility of each stakeholder, he noted.

The policy clearly identifies possible methods to realize technological transformation on domestic problem solving system development, adopting and duplicating mechanisms of imported technology and implementing technologies in line with the country's development program among others, he stated.

"While drafting the policy, we have taken into considerations the local laws and international experiences that were drawn from South Africa and Tanzania." The effort is to upgrade the current conventional form of biotechnology status to modern level, he expressed.

Currently, the country is implementing conventional biotechn ology including tissue culture, vaccin ation and diagnosis. However, the modern one would implement genetic engineering and DNA experimentation among others, according to the Director General.