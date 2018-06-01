Ethiopia: EFF Presidential Election to Take Place On 3, June

ADDIS ABABA - Members of the Ethiopian Football Federation, EFF, executive committee will decide in their vote in the extra-ordinary meeting set to take place at the capital of Afar region, Semera, the coming Sunday, on June 3, 2018.

Four candidates are contesting to become the next president of the Ethiopian Football Federation (EFF). The order came right after a FIFA assessment mission made a visit in Addis Ababa on 12 March 2018.

This was the sixth time to reschedule the Election Day. The EFF Presidential election was first set to take place in November 2017 but postponed for December with FIFA intervention.

FIFA's earlier intervention was made in November 2017 right after they received an invitation paper to attend the Presidential Election. As per FIFA statutes all national federations must inform FIFA a month before the election date but EFF sent the invitation paper with only a week to go for the decisive date.

Plus, when national federations plan to elect the president and executive committee members, the FIFA procedure states, an independent Electoral Committee must be set up to carry out the process of the election.

Considering this, FIFA ordered the EFF to change the date and form an independent Electoral Committee. Due to this the EFF extended the date for December 25.

Though both FIFA requirements were made, the Electoral Committee extended the date for the third time to January 13, 2018 citing the fact that Dec. 25 coincided with Christmas and the New Year.

The Electoral Committee made this decision putting in to account the inability of FIFA observers to attend the meeting breaking their vacation.

When the entire Ethiopian people including the five candidates were waiting for January 13, again FIFA ordered the EFF to postpone the date for two basic reasons.

One, FIFA notified to the EFF that it received a letter form the Electoral Committee that indicates the interference of the government in the election procedure. FIFA outlaws government interference in the running of football.

Two, January 13 happen to be coincided with African Championship, better known as CHAN Cup. Due to this the FIFA observers are tied with the CHAN program.

Considering these two reasons, FIFA requested the postponement of the date of the Presidential Election. That was how the change was made for the fourth time.

When the people expected the fifth schedule would be materialized, once again FIFA intervened to change schedule citing "confusion" regarding the electoral procedure and rules because of the "absence of a proper legal framework."

In this case FIFA instructed the EFF to convene an extraordinary general assembly to adopt an electoral code and to elect a new electoral committee and new electoral appeals committee.

Following this, it sounds that EFF is firmly in line to hold the meeting on the date fixed by FIFA. And it was announced that General Assembly is expected to take place in accordance to the order of FIFA on 3, June.

Initially, there were six Presidential candidates who had shown interest to contest to become the next president of the Ethiopian Football Federation (EFF).

The six men hoping to take the country's football highest position were the incumbent President Juneidin Basha, former president Dr. Ashebir Woldegiorgis, Teka Assefaw, Esayas Jira, Engineer Toll Bell and Tesfaye Kahisay.

Of these Dr. Ashebir Woldegiorgis resigned opting to remain the President of the Ethiopian Olympic Committee. For that matter Dr. Ashebir was there for nearly six years until he was replaced by Sahilu Gebrewold in 2010. Dr. Ashebr's term was marred with turbulence unseen in the country's history.

The country was suspended from the international body for a brief period.

Currently there are only four Presidential candidates including President Juneidin Basha, Teka Assefaw and, Esayas Jira. Teka Asfaw was the deputy President in Sahilu's four-year tenure.

The Ethiopian Football Federation is one of the founding members of the Confederation of African Football (CAF) in 1957 along with Egypt, Sudan and South Africa. But due to its Apartheid policy South Africa was ousted from CAF same year.

Ethiopia managed to get the third African Cup of Nations in January 1962 with a 4-2 win over Egypt at the Haileselassie First stadium, renamed as Addis Ababa stadium.