29 May 2018

The Ethiopian Herald (Addis Ababa)

Ethiopia: Ministry to Introduce Blockchain Technology

By Yohanes Jemaneh

Efforts are being exerted in identifying prospects to install blockchain technology with a view to advancing the country's money transaction, the Ministry of Science and Technology announced.

The technology which has various sophisticated mechanisms in modernizing money transaction through cutting out the role of mediators with virtual money transaction and meeting up buyer and seller only, Ministry ICT Development Acting Director Melese Ayalew told The Ethiopian Herald.

It has also planned to send over 100 high scoring female students to get training on the function of the technology abroad in the upcoming budget year, he said.

The world is working by the system which helps countries to implement advanced marketing system, he noted.

Today, Ghana is working with the blockchain technology for property registration and land management he said adding Ethiopia has to draw lesson in advancing the traditional money management system, he noted.

Moreover, the nation needs to implement the technology to compete with the globalized world and to modernize its currency management system, he stated.

"Monitoring the technology with efficient knowledge must be the prime focus of the country to curb shortcomings related to taxation."

The technology requires a strong support and care to improve the country's marketing system.

In the first of May 2018, the ministry had signed agreement with IOHK international British cryptocurrency and blockchain service providing company to introduce the technology to the country through giving training to Ethiopian professionals and performing trial in coffee marketing and agricultural commercialization.

