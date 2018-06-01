The Namibia Airports Company (NAC) has warned works ministry permanent secretary Willem Goeiemann to stop applying pressure on them to revive the questionable N$235 million Ondangwa Airport renovations tender.

The NAC, a state entity tasked with managing eight national airports across the country, has since 2015 clashed with senior officials at the works ministry.

The board believes that technocrats at the works ministry are pushing them to award the N$235 million airport contract which was cancelled by the NAC board last year because it believed that the contract was inflated by over N$50 million.

The cancellation led to a case currently unfolding in court, where China State Construction Engineering Corporation which won the tender to upgrade the Ondangwa Airport wants the contract re-awarded to them.

People familiar with this matter said Goeiemann told works minister John Mutorwa two weeks ago that NAC board chairperson Rodgers Kauta had failed to attend a scheduled meeting last month, and he did not apologise for not making it.

Goeiemann said Kauta's failure to attend the meeting delayed issues, such as the renovations and renaming of the Ondangwa Airport in honour of late struggle icon Andimba Toivo ya Toivo.

Documents obtained from the works ministry show that Kauta responded to Goeiemann's letter by writing to Mutorwa on Monday.

According to Kauta, the initial aim of the 21 May 2018 meeting was to discuss the finances of the airport company and other operational matters.

The NAC also wanted to ask the works ministry why the government allocated N$50 million to renovate the Hosea Kutako International Airport, while the same ministry allocated N$97 million for renovating the Tsumeb airport.

Goeiemann, according to Kauta, at his own accord, changed the topic of that meeting to discuss legal matters involving the Ondangwa Airport tender.

"There is respectfully no reason at all for PS Goeiemann to involve himself in NAC matters that are before court," Kauta said.

He told the minister that most of Goeiemann's concerns were already dealt with, including the renaming of the Ondangwa Airport.

Kauta insisted that Goeiemann reported the NAC to Mutorwa to pressure the board to drop the legal case and approve the questionable Ondangwa Airport renovation tender that was given to China State Construction Engineering Corporation.

"The board has taken a firm stance on this issue (Ondangwa airport renovation) since our appointment, and we are not wavering," he said.

Kauta added that the NAC had visited the Ondangwa Airport, and they estimated that they would need N$8 million to renovate the airport instead of the N$235 million cited in the previous tender that was cancelled.

"Management shall execute this project within the ambit of the Procurement Act," he said.

Kauta observed that the board has since its appointment in 2016 dealt with cases worth billions of dollars as a result of illegal decisions by the works ministry.

The NAC board chairperson said the board decided last year to rename the Ondangwa Airport, and that it is now up to the works ministry to finalise the process, which includes consulting Cabinet.

Kauta declined to comment on the matter when approached by The Namibian yesterday.

Goeiemann denied allegations that he was pushing for the N$235 million airport tender. He denied that he had initiated the meeting, saying it was Kauta's idea.

The permanent secretary said he assumed that Kauta wanted to discuss the Ondangwa Airport renovations and the legal case around it.

His assumption, Goeiemann said, was based on what his officials briefed him at the works ministry on the matter.

Goeiemann said he did not blame the NAC for the delay in renaming the Ondangwa Airport to struggle stalwart Ya Toivo.

"We wanted to know whether the court case has an impact on the renaming of the airport," he explained.

Goeiemann said the Cabinet submission on the renaming had been drafted, but a meeting that was planned for this week with the NAC officials was called off because Mutorwa is on sick leave.

Efforts to get a comment from Mutorwa were unsuccessful.

The Ondangwa Airport saga has been dragging on for years, and there are expectations that the minister will find a solution to the stand-off between NAC leaders and technocrats at the works ministry.

The NAC believes that around N$50 million of the N$235 million tender price was for greasing the palms of several officials.

Kauta has been under the spotlight in recent months. China State Construction Engineering Corporation said in court papers this year that Kauta's private company - Econo Investments - was offered N$6 million as commission by a Turkish company to get the N$235 million Ondangwa airport tender.

Kauta denied allegations that he was offered money or entered into an agreement with the Turkish company, Tasyapi. He said the deal was fake and made up by his detractors who wanted to paint him in a bad light because he was part of the NAC board which cancelled the Ondangwa tender.

Weekly Confidénte reported last year that Jerfi Soyihan, the person who allegedly signed the agreement with Kauta, on behalf of the Turkish company, did not exist, and never worked at the company.