South Africa: Water Corruption, Northern Suburbs Edition

analysis

Three people have been arrested and appeared in court in connection with the installation of illegal water meter connections for water that supplies a large part of the Waterfall City Estate.

The City of Joburg loses between R5-billion and R8-billion annually to revenue leakages and accounts being deleted from the City's billing system.

One such revenue leakage could be close to resolving after three people - a Johannesburg Water contractor and two employees of the Waterfall City Estate - appeared in the Specialised Commercial Crimes Court in Johannesburg on Thursday following their arrests earlier this week.

On Monday, Faizel Abrahams, a contractor for Johannesburg Water, was arrested after a whistle-blower gave information to the City's Group Forensic and Investigation Services (GFIS) regarding the illegal water meter connections he is involved in with Waterfall City estate. He appeared in court on Tuesday and was released on R5,000 bail.

"An investigation led by the Group Forensic and Investigation Services (GFIS) and the Operation Buya Mthetho team discovered that a number of Water meters installed in the Waterfall Estate in Midrand were not procured through standard processes and were therefore not in the City's billing system," said...