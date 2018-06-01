South Africa: Cape Town Storm - Two Healthcare Centres Remain Closed After Flooding

Two community healthcare centres are expected to remain closed on Friday after overnight flooding, according to the Western Cape health department.

The Parow and Belhar community day centres were submerged after heavy rain fell overnight, which caused extensive flooding in the areas and in Goodwood, Ravensmead and Bellville South.

"Alternative arrangements have been made to accommodate clients seeking medical attention at these facilities," department spokesperson Maret Lesch said in a statement.

"At Parow Community Day Centre, clients in need of emergency medical care [who have] life-threatening conditions such as heart attacks, gun shots, stab wounds, severe head injuries and strokes/severe blood pressure issues, should attend Elsies River Community Health Centre.

"Non-emergency clients coming for immunisations and non-life-threatening conditions, such as ear pain, mild cuts, diarrhoea, mild allergic reactions and long-standing problems such as abdominal pain, nose bleeds and ankle sprains, should attend Goodwood Community Day Centre."

Lesch said patients who need to collect medication at Parow have been told to return on Monday, while those collecting chronic medication at off-site facilities could continue according to their appointments.

At Belhar people in need of emergency medical care for life-threatening conditions were referred to the Delft Community Health Centre, while non-emergencies were diverted to Symphony Way Community Day Centre.

"The department regrets this inconvenience but can assure our clients that our teams are already at work, cleaning up the facilities so that they can be operational again on Monday."

Cold and wet weather is expected for most parts of the province on Friday as the cold front passes over the country.

