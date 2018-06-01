Namibia: Refugees Official Granted Bail On Murder Charge

The senior ministry of home affairs official charged with murder over a shooting incident that claimed the life of Windhoek resident Helao Ndjaba was granted bail of N$15 000 yesterday.

Delivering his ruling at the end of a bail hearing in the Windhoek Magistrate's Court in Katutura, magistrate Antonius Shapumba said the evidence before him indicated that the state did not have a strong case against Likius Valombola (53), who is the commissioner for refugees in the Ministry of Home Affairs and Immigration, on the murder charge Valombola is facing. The magistrate also remarked that the evidence placed before him at this stage pointed to an instance of culpable homicide - being a negligent rather than intentional killing - and that Valombola's version of the events around the shooting that ended up claiming Ndjaba's life could be accepted as being reasonably possible.

Magistrate Shapumba noted that Namibia's courts have long decided that it was not in the interests of justice to refuse bail to someone who would stand his trial as required.

He added that he found it unlikely that Valombola would interfere with the investigation of his case or with state witnesses if released on bail, or that his release would jeopardise the interests of justice.

There was no evidence before him indicating Valombola was a violent or dangerous person and that his release would undermine public safety, the magistrate also said.

The only condition attached to Valombola's release on bail is that he has to inform the police officer in charge of the investigation of his case or the officer in charge of criminal investigations at Wanaheda Police Station in Windhoek every time he intends to leave the district of Windhoek.

He has to appear in court again on 31 July. Valombola was granted bail a week after he was arrested for a second time on a charge of murder. Having first been arrested on 19 May, Valombola was released on instructions from a senior police officer without appearing in court, but was rearrested five days later.

The initial charge on which he was arrested was changed to a count of murder on Tuesday, following Ndjaba's death in a Windhoek hospital on Monday. Ndjaba (25) was shot in the head in the Ombili area in Katutura during the night of 18 to 19 May.

Valombola claimed during the bail hearing on Monday that he fired two warning shots when a group of people started banging on his car with their hands after he had asked them to move their vehicle off the road, where it was blocking the flow of traffic. A police officer involved in the investigation of the case testified that according to witnesses at the scene, Ndjaba was waiting for a taxi when Valombola and the people whose car was in the road became involved in an altercation. Ndjaba was an innocent bystander at the scene when he was shot, the investigator indicated.

Defence lawyer Sisa Namandje represented Valombola during the bail hearing. The state was represented by public prosecutor Arrie Husselmann.