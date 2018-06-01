Namibia: All That Glitters Is Not Gold in the Fishing Industry

editorial

While access to quotas are a concern to many who started dusting off their files with company details and others who are running around to enquire about buying shelf companies in anticipation of the granting of new fishing rights, concern should also be raised about the way the fishing ministry is moving with the exploitation of our now scarce resource.

That is in addition to the fact that the industry has become highly personalised, and can almost be described as a mafia sector, where a company needs to please certain individuals to remain in operation.

For example, the horse mackerel industry is basically on its knees today after personality differences, that have nothing to do with the actual running of the sector, resulted in some fishing companies who usually buy up quotas not moving south from the Angolan waters.

This has forced the price of horse mackerel to drop by half from around N$3 500 per tonne. Those selfish individuals, hell-bent on making money through underhand dealings or else collapse the country's fishing industry because they cannot get their way, have not been taken on publicly because they keep many a leader and key player in the sector on their payrolls.

Their motto is to put money into any mouth that opens to raise concerns about the slow collapse of the sector, as well as how some have teamed up to monopolise it.

These are also the very kingpins in whose favour the fishing marriages - which we initially also warned against because of the way they are structured - work.

As it is now, companies - they can be even five - are forced into a joint venture. But experience has shown over the past years that the companies in such a JV are in constant bickering and clashes due to a lack of common vision, as well as because the more powerful ones want to run the show.

While it is also probably good to open up the industry, there are just too many quota holders making the allocations financially not viable. Many companies have closed down as a result.

This is similar to what happens with land resettlement, where the government buys a 10 000 hectare farm - where one family farmed commercially - and cuts it up into two to four units and expects the resettled farmer to perform at the same level.

At the same time, such companies are put under heavy demand for land-based investments, such as the building of factories.

That is a real dream, partly because of the lack of land at Walvis Bay for such factories, as well as the risk of saturation.

Expectancy is too high from an industry that is being strangled slowly.

We do not even need to go to overfishing that contributed to the struggles of today, and resulted in retrenchments and a high unemployment rate at the coast.

We will pay dearly for the aggressiveness of exploitation in fishing - which is also seen with logging in the north-east of Namibia, and illegal hunting.

Apart from leaving nothing for the generations to come, our intense desire to take all we can from nature leaves little for other forms of life.

Whether they are absent-minded killers or greedy pirates on our sea, they are inflicting an unimaginable amount of pain and suffering on the rest of us.

So, while there is excitement - especially among the youth - over the call for applications for new fishing rights, we want to caution those in charge of the industry that we know about their greediness and irresponsible actions which slowly destroy the country's economy and its future.

There is definitely a need for a thorough judicial commission of inquiry into how the sector operates.