A police officer stationed at some rural Masvingo camp severely assaulted a self-proclaimed prophet before detaining him for three days accusing the man of the cloth of making a false report.

Madzibaba Vengai Dzingai spent three nights locked up in a police cell without receiving medical attention despite sustaining severe head injuries.

However officer Award Gutukunhuwa, 31, denied assaulting the prophet when he appeared before Masvingo Magistrate Peter Mandiba.

He was remanded out of custody to 21 June for continuation of trial.

Prosecutor Nancy Makuvise told the court that on March 30 this year Gutukunhuwa, together with his colleague, Brian Mafa, were deployed in Bhuka Resettlement Area to conduct patrols.

Court heard that during the course of their duties, the duo was approached by the prophet who claimed he was being physically abused by his neighbours.

Court was told that the two police officers attended to the scene of the alleged crime in the company of the prophet, but later established that no assault had taken place.

The court heard that Gutukunhuwa then turned against Dzingai accusing him of making a false police report and thereby wasting the officers' time.

He then handcuffed the prophet before he assaulted him with fists and his button stick while dragging him to the police base.

Court heard also heard that Dzingai was only released from the cells after the intervention of Gutukunhuwa's superiors who were doing routine inspections at the police base.