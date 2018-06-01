Ethiopia: Keep Walking - On Your Safe Haven

The 2018 FIFA world Cup in Russia is approaching and so many football fans from around the globe have been patiently waiting for the event for the last four years. Though Ethiopian football remains on its volatile status, we could never give up on this popular sports game.

Several fellow citizens are trying their best for the revival of football in our country. But there is still a long way to go.

Two weeks before, I heard a strange news that a mini world cup tournament was about to take place here in Addis. It was something that I have never heard of or seen before. Then came an invitation from the organizers to me to attend the launching ceremony. It was organized by LIFAN Motors.

Some hundred people, most of them youths, were gathered in the small (mini) stadium located at woreda 02 of Kirkos sub city. There, in the green football field, were some twenty young girls, in nice sports outfits, playing football. It looked like they were on their daily training. I guessed they could be part of one of the football projects in the city. They have very impressive skills and I told myself these kids could definitely be our future hopes.

At some point I took my eyes off the girls and turned around to observe the football fans sitting and standing on the stair cases of the mini-stadium. Then I saw Chuwatbana Tessema General Manager of a travel agency and one of the coordinators of the Mini World Cup Tournament.

Though my very purpose of showing up on that occasion was to meet a person that I have been waiting for too long, I have to ask her some details about the tournament. She told me 32 football teams from private companies and governmental institutions would participate on the tournament representing the nations that will be taking part on the world's greatest peaceful football battle World Cup 2018 Russia. It was interesting.

Some minutes later, the players of those football teams from the companies and state organizations showed up with their football outfits of the countries they represented.

The tournament was launched as the first match took place between LIFAN, representing the hosting country-Russia and Danas Taxi Service, representing Saudi Arabia.

It is a tournament that was aimed to boost business relationships between companies and governmental organizations with the understanding that one cannot succeed without the existence of the other.

The game was interesting but I was also looking to meet someone who traveled a long way for the sake of the youths. Perhaps, he was also one of the coordinators (organizers) of the tournament. There, he was, sitting on the front line of the VIP seats where the organizers, representatives of companies and other guests were gathered. Next to him Timothy Green, the poet, was sitting as a commentator of the game with an amateur volunteer doing his best to play the same role just to add some color for the game.

I approached that person from behind and introduced myself. Then I told him what I was there for. This humble person understood my busy schedule and didn't hesitate to follow me outside the stadium as I told him that it was better to get far from the noise and have our interview.

His name is Carlos Thornton Manager of the Tasty Ballers Sports Club. Thirteen years have passed since he came from the United States and made a permanent residence here in Addis.

He said that his main reason to come to Ethiopia was to build the youths. He has established a summer camp program for the youth thirteen years ago, which aimed at training the youth with basketball and other sports like football.

"When I was in America I always wanted to go to summer camps. But I was from a big family, my mother has eight kids, and we wouldn't afford to pay for such programs. Only the middle class and rich families would go to universities and other places for summer camps. It was the thing that I didn't get the chance to do. So, I came to Ethiopia and saw that there was not any summer camp program. I said to myself that I'm going to start this for Ethiopian youths."

Ever since the summer camp program was started, hundreds of Ethiopian Youths have been able to receive scholarship opportunities in America, according to him. He further noted that he is observing that two or more students of his are in basketball teams in the state governments of Ethiopia.

"We also have Ethiopians playing basketball at international levels. They are playing in America. Every year we engage three hundred and more Ethiopian youths on our summer camp training program. Following this initiative other summer camp programs are emerging coordinated by other people"

On the other hand, Carlos said the recent measure that was taken by the government to grant permanent residence permit for the Ras Tafarian community and others who gave community service for ten years was acknowledgeable. "The criteria to have lived in Ethiopia for ten years and contribute for the society suites me well. Now I do not want to live anywhere else but in Ethiopia. This country is my safe haven," he said.

He added that he has been telling people to come and see Ethiopia and they have been ignoring him. "But now they are opening up for some reasons and they are emailing me that they want to come. Most of them are rich and professional football players. They are talking about investing millions of USD in Ethiopia. Our first group will be coming on the near summer camp in July."