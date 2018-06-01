Ethiopia: President Hails Employers, Employees' Federations' Role On Development

ADDIS ABABA: - Employers and employees need to foster their cooperation with the government and among themselves as synergy of the three developmental forces plays crucial role in increasing productivity, ensuring industrial peace and overall economic development of the country, says Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia (FDRFE) President Dr. Mulatu Teshome.

Addressing the 65th anniversary of Ethiopian Employers' Federation (EEF) here Thursday President Dr. Mulatu Teshome said that the three developmental forces must involve in one social and economic activity to enhance the peace and stability of the industry and increasing the product and productivity of the country.

Dr. Mulatu added that organizational cooperation within and among professional associations guarantees mutual benefit and contributes to the growth of social and economic developments. He added that government creates a suitable condition for all to cooperate for their rights.

To create stable and peaceful industry, to develop social harmony and to strengthen bilateral and tripartite relations strong free trade unions for employers and workers are necessary, he added. In this regard EEF plays its own role in its existence of 65 years in the country, Dr. Mulatu siad.

Dr. Mulatu stated that the federation should give attention to aware employers on the labour proclamation, trainings of management skills to lead the industry by knowledge and other capacity building trainings and experience sharing.

EEF president Tadele Yimer on his part said that the federation plays a significant role in creating responsible employer. EEF has passed challenges especially during the Derg regime, which the federation totally collapsed, but it reestablished in 1996, Tadele added.

Tadele said that the federation works for cooperation of employers, trainings, social responsibility, for industry peace and build strong relations for employers. And currently on May 22 it established Ethiopian Employers' Confederation with other associations.

EEF was founded in 1952 as an association and in 1963 it became a federation which currently has more than 25 employers' associations and 16 branches throughout the country.