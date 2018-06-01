26 May 2018

The Ethiopian Herald (Addis Ababa)

Ethiopia: Sixteen Towns Secure 724 Mln. Birr Funding for Water, Sanitation

By Meseret Behailu

ADDIS ABABA - Sixteen towns in three states have secured close to 724 million birr loan to upgrade water and sanitation services.

Agreement for the loan was signed between Ethiopian Water Resource Development Fund and Administrations of the towns here on Thursday. Out of the 16 towns selected for the loan seven are found in Oromia, seven in Southern Nations, Nationalities and Peoples State (SNNPS), and two in Amhara State.

Ethiopian Water Development Fund Director General Wana Wake said prior to selecting the 16 towns the fund had collected proposals from various towns with shortage of water and has carried out field assessment to find out the real situation.

Out of the several towns in the country in dire need of potable water, the 16 towns are selected for the program due to the existing acute water shortage and their capacity to repay the loan.

The fund provides money for the towns on cost recovery program basis. Accordingly it has availed funding for the execution of the projects in the two of the currently benefiting towns in Amhara state: Haik and Woldia was raised from the repayment of previously given loan.

On the other hand the funding for the 13 obtained from The European investment bank, Italian bank and The French's bank. Similarly the fund was able to secure the finance for the project in Bedeno town, East Harraghe town of Oromia state from the World Bank, United Nation Children's Fund (UNICEF), African Development Bank, and UK Department for International Development (DfID)

Previously The Ethiopian Water Development Fund did not have its own budget and were in charge of implementing water development projects by receiving funding from the Federal government. But currently the Fund is engaged in searching for funding, giving loan on cost recovery basis and reutilizing funding, noted Wana.

