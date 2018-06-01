Ethiopia: Analyzing Ethiopia's Two Major Threats

Ethiopia's national interest was redefined after the EPRDF assumed state power. The change sought to focus on the internal political and economic vulnerabilities of the country. Accordingly,_economic backwardness and the desperate poverty in which a large majority of the people exist, together with the understanding of the need for democracy and good governance and for the establishment of a democratic structure and government at all levels throughout the country were identified as the major threats. The foreign policy and national security strategy determined that the country's mere existence would be jeopardized, if these threats are not averted.

The foreign policy put in place to promote the stated national interest then centered on economic diplomacy. This new policy asserted that diplomatic activity should serve the economic agenda of attaining economic development and spreading democracy. This approach is a major breakaway from the former model that stressed ideological allegiance to dictate relations with other states. The new approach puts ideology on the back burner and pursues economic interests in international relations.

The change in approach then led to a period of rapid economic growth as the government mobilized resources and the people to avert the looming threats to the country's existence. The country was then able to register double digit growth for a dozen years. This period saw the country curb some notable vices and achieve breakthroughs in the fight against poverty. These include reducing poverty by a third, meeting the Millennium Development Goals, increasing net enrolment rates in primary education by more than fourfold, from less than twenty percent in the 1990s to nearly ninety-nine percent, raising agricultural production from 52 million quintals to 360 million quintals, extending the length of roads from 19 thousand to 113 thousand Kms, taking the number of airports in the county from four to 21, soaring the total energy capacity from 370 mw to 4,400 mw and increasing the number of universities from 2 to 53.

These achievements have, in the process, changed the way the international community perceives Ethiopia. The incessant association of the country with drought and famine has slowly been replaced by the favorable image of rapid economic growth. Its ranking as the fastest growing economy in the world overtaking the incredible growth stories of China and India has especially put the lime light on its success.

The country is nowadays viewed as one of the rapidly rising manufacturing hubs in the world. Accordingly, there is a tremendous flow of FDI into the country as companies are flocking to benefit from the conducive environment created in the country. The rapidly improving state of infrastructure, financial incentives, relative ease of doing business, cheap price of labor and the positive forecasts on economic growth all seem to attract international investors to invest in Ethiopia.

With the change in the country's capacity also comes an increased negotiating capacity. During its diplomatic engagements, Ethiopia brings much more to the table than it usually did. For instance, the incredible leap in the country's energy capacity has allowed it to export electricity to neighboring countries. The increased agricultural productivity also means that Ethiopia does not depend on international food assistance as much as it did. When weighed all together, such factors bolster Ethiopia's diplomatic standing.

As the international system works in favor of those with more power, bolstering one's economic power is rewarded by better deals. The country is expected to become the fastest growing economy in Africa next year once again after the interruption of the double digit growth due to the El Nino induced drought and political unrests in various parts of the country. Therefore, the era of rapid economic growth is set to be sustained after the slowdown in the past three years. We can hope that the change to a higher gear in economic growth is reflected in the country's diplomatic engagements as the two reinforce each other.

Another issue identified as a major threat to Ethiopia's existence is democratization. Accordingly, the country has carried out considerable buildup of democratic institutions. However, the government has conceded that the political platform has narrowed down over the years because of the first past the post-election system the country uses. The 100 percent EPRDF parliament is a clear demonstration of this fact. Opposition political parties repeatedly cry foul play on the part of the ruling party in their daily proceedings. Local opposition groups and international organizations report of arbitrary arrest, threats and persecution of members of opposition political parties.

There has also been a visible political apathy following the 2005 election that saw the death of hundreds of Ethiopians in its aftermath. Some analysts explain that the narrowing down of the political platform exacerbated the social frustration as people saw nobody representing their thoughts. This feeling of hopelessness, they explain, leads into violent and destructive behavior just like the one we saw over the past three years.

As stated in the foreign policy and national security policy, the failure in achieving a blossoming democratic system led the country to the brink of total chaos. The repeated political unrests in various regional states reflected popular frustrations at the lack of room for opposition and indicated the stagnating approach of the ruling party in the face of frequently changing conditions in the country.

It was under such conditions that the government under former Prime Minister Hailemariam Desalegn started negotiations with opposition political parties. Some positive steps have been taken in the negotiations that have continued for a lot longer than a lot of people expected. The recent election of a new Prime Minister by the ruling party has widened the platform already as the government led by Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed (Ph.D.) has called on all local and foreign based opposition parties to engage with the government. There have also been some positive responses from opposition political parties. Therefore, the future seems promising for a considerable step towards democratization.

Ethiopia would enjoy even more international support in the face of an improved democratic process. Therefore, once again, local improvements would bolster Ethiopian diplomacy.