Kenya: Uhuru Kenyatta Leads Kenya's 55th Madaraka Day in Meru

National celebrations to mark Kenya’s 55 years of self-rule are under way at Kinoru stadium in Meru County.

President Uhuru Kenyatta, who will lead the Madaraka Day fete, arrived at the stadium at 11.25am, a few minutes after the arrival of First Lady Margaret Kenyatta.

The plane carrying the head of state landed at Kaaga Primary School grounds where his motorcade was waiting to ferry him to Kinoru.

He was welcomed by his Deputy William Ruto and Meru Governor Kiraitu Murungi.

Accompanied by Chief of Defence Forces Samson Mwathethe, he later went around the stadium using the ceremonial open vehicle to greet Kenyans packed in the 18, 000-capacity Kinoru stadium.

Before the president’s arrival, opposition leader Raila Odinga had entered the newly renovated stadium to the cheers of the crowd.

It was a show of colour, pomp and elegance as guests, who included South Africa Deputy President David Mabuza, made their way to the stadium in style.

A majority of the invited dignitaries drove in sleek cars or flew in choppers that were landing at Kaaga primary school.

Meru town has been choking with traffic since Thursday due to the influx of people and vehicles.

Chief Justice David Maraga, National Assembly Speaker Justin Muturi, Director of Criminal Investigations George Kinoti, Cabinet secretaries, principal secretaries and a host of governors are also in attendance.

Most county bosses from the neighbouring counties abandoned celebrations in their regions to attend the national fete in Meru.

The fete is, for the first time, being held in Meru as part of a tradition started in 2015 where national celebrations were to be held outside the capital Nairobi.

In 2017, the event was held in Nyeri County.

More follows.