Rwanda: Kenyan Taxi-Hailing Firm Little Set to Launch in Rwanda

Kenyan taxi-hailing app Little has announced plans to launch its services in Rwanda within a month.

The announcement comes barely a month after Little rolled out its services in Uganda.

Little's team is in Rwanda in preparation for the June launch as the ride-hailing firm increases expansion momentum in the East African region. The company plans to roll out its services in West Africa after conquering East Africa.

"Little is an African product, and we must be spreading our wings to all the African countries. Kigali is a smaller city compared to Nairobi and Kampala but we have sufficient resources towards the growth in Rwanda," said Craft Silicon founder Kamal Budhabhatti.

Craft Silicon is the Kenyan tech firm that developed the taxi-hailing app.

Earlier in the month, Little launched it services in Uganda, marking its maiden foray outside Kenya. The expansion comes two years after the firm first announced its plan to venture into Uganda and Nigeria, a populous nation it has set sights on since setting up.

"Business in Uganda is good and we have about 800 drivers on the platform now. We are also integrated to MTN mobile money so that it is easy for our riders to take rides and pay via mobile money," said Kamal.

Little Ride launched in Kenya in July 2016 sparking off a price war that pitted it against Uber and Dubai-based Mondo Ride, which responded by slashing their fares.

In Kenya, Little's services are available in Nairobi, Kisumu and Mombasa. The firm is also eyeing Nakuru and Eldoret towns.

Uber, the San Francisco-based taxi e-hailing giant, launched its services in Kampala, Uganda in June 2016.

Uber rolled out its operations in Lagos in August 2014 while Taxify entered Uganda last year.