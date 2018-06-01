THERE has been a record number of films, across all categories in competition this year, at the Zanzibar International Film Festival (ZIFF).

There has also been a marked increase in the amount of documentaries submitted, with over 800 being entered for consideration.

"We've received nearly 400 features submitted and over 2,400 short films, making the selection process for 2018 extremely difficult, for the festival, which will take place in various venues in and around Stone Town from July 7 to15," The Festival Director Fabrizio Colombo told the 'Daily News' yesterday.

He also mentioned having received entries from all over the world.

There has been entries coming from over 140 countries, with the USA and India leading the number of submissions. East African filmmakers have also shown an "amazing interest" in the annual festival, with Ugandan filmmakers submitting 55 films, 54 from Kenya and 31 from here, the host country.

The films in selection crossed a broad spectrum of topics and genres and represent over 40 countries, with a strong African representation.

Apart from the East African countries, the films in competition included South Africa, Nigeria, Sierra Leone, Iraq, Western Sahara, Niger, Iran, The United States of America, France, Ghana, Belgium, Tunisia, Swaziland, India, United Kingdom and many more.

"The sheer number of films submissions for ZIFF 2018 was a surprise. It is rewarding to see how much our festival is growing and is attracting so many filmmakers around the world, but especially from our continent," Colombo said.

"We tried to stick close to our theme - Speak up and be heard - for this year, celebrating the courage of many filmmakers, who are telling the truth and speaking out for positive change in this world.

Surely, some films selected will shake the power systems and old mentalities and that is what cinema is all about, challenging perceptions and imagining a different world," he added.

As a final note the Festival's Director expressed his pleasure to see the potentiality of the cinema industry in East Africa being actualised and felt an urge to mention the "creativity of young Tanzanian filmmakers" that through their short films, are truly showing the "new wave of cinema" in the country.