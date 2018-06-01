Nigeria: Nnenna & Friends - 10 Years After, I Didn't Know I Will Still Have Passion for Children - -Olayinka Ademo

NNENNA of 'Nnenna & Friends', a subsidiary of Wale Adenuga Productions, actress Olayinka Ademo was full of memories during the week, when she recounted the amazing story of how she developed a strong passion for children and their educational well-being about 10 years ago.

Olayinka spoke few days to the 10th anniversary of the Nnenna & Friends brand. The 10th anniversary of the show collided with the Children's Day celebration, which held last Sunday, at the National Theatre Hall, Iganmu, Lagos.

The mother of a set of twins said, she developed a strong passion for children while she was growing up. But she never knew it would take her this far. "I feel fulfilled that I have added value to the African Child," said Olayinka.

Indeed, for the past 10 years, the Nnenna & Friends brand has been touching the lives of children, teens and young adults with some of the best children programmes in Nigeria including the Brainpower Game, the TV Live Show, the magazine and of course the Live Show.

This special edition of the live show was fun-filled with an exciting roll call of amazing artistes and comedians. Leading the pack of entertainers was Small Doctor, the young and award-winning artiste who's the brain behind several number one single hits. Other entertainers that serenaded guests at the over 3,000 capacity hall were Papa Ajasco and company, N Stars, PEFTI band, Desmond Osorebe, and Mc Prince. It was a memorable Children's Day, as every child that attended the show went home with unforgettable memories as well as attractive prizes and gifts courtesy of their sponsors including MTN, Indomie, NASCO Conflakes, Checkers, Custard, Cowbell Chocolate, Viju Drink, Rite Foods and Deli Biscuits among others.