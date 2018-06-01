Tanzania: PM Keen On Saving Environment

Dar es Salaam — The Prime Minister, Mr Kassim Majaliwa, has issued several directives to the government ministries and agencies to embrace alternative energy, a move he believes would help in environmental conservation.

Mr Majaliwa gave the directives when gracing the Environment Week ahead of the World Environment Day (WED), which will be marked on June 5.

The Premier directed the ministry of State in the Vice President's Office (Union Affairs and Environment) to ensure that the alternative energy technology is adopted across the country.

"It's important to educate the people on the environmental benefits they will get if we stop felling trees for charcoal and firewood," he said.

Mr Majaliwa reiterated his call for public and private institutions such as schools and prisons to start using the alternative energy.

"Change should start with big institutions, both public and private, and even construction documents should require the owners to install devices that will allow the use of alternative energy," he noted.

Besides, the Premier called on stakeholders to increase their research in the sector, something he believes would help the country shift from the current source of energy, which largely causes deforestation.

He also directed the minister for Natural Resources and Tourism, Dr Hamisi Kigwangalla, through the Tanzania Forests Services (TFS) to cooperate with energy entrepreneurs in finding ways that will help curb deforestation.

"TFS should join forces with these entrepreneurs and provide support so that they can create technology that will conserve our forests," he said.

For his part, the minister for State in the Vice President's Office (Union Affairs and Environment), Mr January Makamba, said they decided to launch the World Environment Day in the city because it is where 70 to 80 per cent of the charcoal produced is used.

"Most of the charcoal is used in major cities specifically here in Dar es Salaam, which is the country's biggest commercial city," said Mr Makamba.