Namibia: Retrenched Workers Yet to Receive Packages

A group of 17 workers who were dismissed from REX QUIP, a company that supplies mining and construction equipment, have not yet received their retrenchment packages.

The employees were dismissed last year September, following the company's downfall due to financial constraints.

Speaking to The Namibian on condition of anonymity, a worker claimed that the company shut down, and later relocated under the name Road Runners.

The workers had each received a letter informing them that due to financial constraints, their employment shall be terminated from 30 September.

"Each employee shall receive a notice detailing the final amount payable, which is calculated at one week's salary for every completed year of employment, " read the letter.

The letter further stated that the parties agreed that the employer may pay the full balance over a three-month period as funds are made available, which period shall run from 30 September, with the final date on which payment may have been effected being 31 December 2017.

The workers expressed their frustration at the prospect of having to wait so long to receive their packages, claiming they have not been able to pay their taxes since they lost their jobs.

Another worker claimed that after it closed down, the company held auctions for the selling of company assets, but have still not paid the workers.

"Many of us have since lost properties because we have not been able to pay for them," said another worker.

The workers added that they have made several attempts to meet with the company owner for discussions with a representative from the ministry of labour, "but he always has an excuse at the last minute".

When contacted by The Namibian, company owner Clive Lang declined to comment.