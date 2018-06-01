Namibia: Formalising Namibia's Informal Economy

The ministry of labour, a week ago on Wednesday, released Namibia's informal economy case study report, a move in the right direction.

The informal economy, which is also the informal private sector, features less on the priority list of our national development agenda. Largely, it is seen as unorganised, unproductive, backward, unscientific and primitive to play a meaningful role in the economy.

That is also probably the same reason why in the policy arena, the informal economy is referred to as shadow economy, off the book economy, or underground economy.

One good and compelling reason why we should recognise and pay attention to the informal economy is that this sector provides opportunities - though minimal - to the most vulnerable populations of ours such as the poorest - mostly women and youth - who happen to dominate this sector.

That's exactly the message from the case study findings that Namibia's informal economy employs a large number of our country's labour force, which is estimated at 40% of our national employment creation. It is also the fastest-growing economic sector of our country.

According to the report, 70% of the informal workforce consists of women, while 31% are men. Those are fascinating - but threatening - statistics which could have catastrophic consequences for this country.

Need I require a statistician to conclude that, with a 95% confidence interval, most informal economy workers in this country are youth, the population majorly affected by our country's unemployment rate? The Namibia Statistics Agency (NSA) put the country's national unemployment rate at 34%, and for the youth, it is a whopping 43,8%.

I can also say that the situation is probably more dire in rural areas, where formal job creation is almost zero. Comparable research suggests that nine in 10 rural workers in Africa have informal jobs.

Street vendors, kapana vendors, domestic workers, wood-covers, men on the side of the roads, cattle herders and off-the-radar cash workers are the major operators in the informal industry.

The informal economy is a tough market for both employers and employees to operate in. Informal economy workers are paid less, have insecure income, have no employment benefits and social protection, and are subjected to exploitative and adverse working conditions.

On their side, the informal economy employers have no or limited access to capital because this country's capitalist and monopolistic financial institutions view them as high risk. Therefore, they are bad business.

Without capital, the informal employers have no way to formalise their activities. It also means no escape from the web of the informal economy.

Most of the informal employers are themselves struggling entrepreneurs who lack skills, education, and training. They also have no access to information, modern infrastructure, and technology.

Stiff registration requirements and high fees; demanding inspection requirements; higher taxes; as well as bureaucratic procedures and processes are also barriers which make it difficult for the informal economy to thrive.

It should not be this way. We can organise and support the informal sector to be a conducive and profitable labour market that can contribute to this country's social and economic development meaningfully and positively.

It is not rocket science to figure out that helping and supporting - through coordination, policies, favourable regulatory frameworks and strategic interventions, better access to financing, an improved business environment, access to technology and better infrastructure, access to information and good governance and better government service delivery - the informal economy formalise their activities is good for business, the economy and the country.

More importantly, efforts must be directed at improving the informal operators' access to financing by creating accessible financing channels to formal financial institutions, who largely view the informal sector through the risk lens.

Equally, we need to generate information and knowledge about the importance and role of the informal sector through statistics, research and policy briefings in order to help the formal financial institutions understand the informal operators better. Information and knowledge about the informal sector is also important for planning purposes in terms of policies and programmes.

Doing so would create a conducive employment environment that would also improve the capacity of informal workers; increase their incomes; enhance their legal status; and strengthen social protection to workers in the informal sector.

A closer look at the ministry of labour's informal sector report provides a glimpse of the potential of the informal economy to this country. I hope the knowledge, in humility, that a large number of our fellow citizens are getting their daily bread from informal employment, must and should make all of us shift from the mindset of seeing the informal sector as a vice that needs to be curbed, as we regularly witness street vendors being roughed up and chased away by municipal policies.

Instead, we must and should see the sector as an opportunity to foster economic growth, create jobs, alleviate poverty, and make Namibia works for all her citizens.