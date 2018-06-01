Namibia: Longer Wait for Decision On Media Muzzling Bid

The judgement on an attempt by the head of Namibia's national spy agency to prevent the publication of an article in the weekly newspaper The Patriot has been postponed for nearly three weeks.

The delivery of the judgement, which was due to take place in the Windhoek High Court yesterday, has now been postponed to 18 June.

The reason given for the postponement is that judge Harald Geier, who reserved his judgement after hearing oral arguments in the matter on 20 April, was not available this week because judges of the High Court were away on a retreat.

The judgement that is due to be delivered could be a significant court decision on the issues of freedom of speech, media freedom, the public's right to know information about the use of state resources, and the need to protect Namibia's national security.

The Namibia Central Intelligence Service (NCIS) director general, Philemon Kalima, and Namibia's government filed an urgent application against The Patriot and its editor, Mathias Haufiku, in the Windhoek High Court on 11 April, in an effort to prevent the publication of an article about immovable properties allegedly bought with public funds and being used by the NCIS and former members of the spy service.

Malima is claiming in an affidavit filed at the court that information about which Haufiku directed questions to the NCIS and which The Patriot intended to publish is sensitive and classified and it is against the law to possess, circulate and publish that information.

He is also claiming that the publication of the information in possession of The Patriot threatens the national security of Namibia and would seriously jeopardise the effectiveness of the NCIS.

In an answering affidavit also filed at the court, Haufiku has responded to Malima's claims by saying that the planned article would not disclose the activities of the NCIS or reveal the identity of any of its agents, but instead deals with the government's acquisition of two farms and a house now allegedly being used by former members of the spy agency.

The farms in question, both in the Otjozondjupa region, were allegedly bought in 2015 at a total cost of N$57 million, while the government bought the house, situated in Windhoek, for N$8,2 million in 2016, Haufiku said in his affidavit.

He also said that although the properties were bought by the government and the farms were supposedly acquired for the land redistribution programme, they were being used by a private organisation, the Association of Former Members of Namibia Central Intelligence Service, which was also alleged to have received questionable donations of N$1,1 million from the NCIS.

During the hearing of oral arguments on Malima and the government's application for an interdict that would prohibit the publication of the intended article in The Patriot, legal counsel Dennis Khama argued that the NCIS had to be trusted to determine when something was a national security threat and when information had to be classified as a sensitive matter that could not be made public.

He also argued that the Protection of Information Act of 1982 and the Namibia Central Intelligence Service Act of 1997 prohibit not only the publication of the information about which Haufiku directed questions to the NCIS, but also make it an offence to possess such information, and that the information about which Haufiku sought answers from the NCIS was so secret that the NCIS was prohibited by law from answering them.

Representing The Patriot and Haufiku, lawyer Norman Tjombe argued that the public was entitled to know when corruption was being committed in the government, including in the NCIS.

He also argued it could not be so that when there was suspected corruption in the NCIS the media would not be allowed to publish anything about it.

Malima and the government failed to show to the court why the information they were trying to keep under wraps was considered to be sensitive and why publishing it would endanger national security, Tjombe also argued.