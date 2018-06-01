Namibia: Stimulus Sees Limited Growth Opportunities

Stimulus Investments Limited saw no portfolio growth in terms of independent valuations.

Stimulus' operational manager, Pieter Laubscher, said this in Windhoek yesterday during the presentation of the company's financial statements for the year ended 28 February 2018, which showed flat portfolio growth.

"This is reflective of the tough economic environment and commensurate effect on the company's earnings for the year under review," he added.

Stimulus Investments Limited is a Namibian private equity investment company. It focuses on acquiring interests in established, high-yielding businesses in Namibia, as well as targeting other private equity opportunities in promising businesses with potential to deliver high returns.

Subsidiaries of Stimulus Investments Limited include Stimulus Retail Investments, and Joe's Beerhouse Holdings.

Stimulus said the high dividend paid out and the little portfolio growth resulted in the reduction of the net asset value ascribable to each preference shareholder, cum final dividend, to N$133,52, compared to the N$141,78 for 2017.

The Stimulus portfolio delivered strong dividend payments totalling N$50,833 million for the year under review.

This translates into a dividend of N$24,439 from investee companies, compared to N$22,185 last year.

The company, however, had during the period increased shareholding from 25% to 31,46% in Cymot Group, and an additional shareholding of 20% up from 12,5% last year, in Polyoak Namibia, respectively.

The total return on the Stimulus portfolio shows a moderate 3,44% growth from 10,90% last year, for the year under review, with uninvested capital halved to 8% of the company's investment portfolio due to additional investments made.

"The negative macro-economic environment in Namibia resulted in 2017 being economically challenging for most Namibian businesses. GDP growth was negative, consumer confidence was low, and policy uncertainty negatively impacted companies' strategic development of capital," noted Laubscher.

"Although liquidity has improved somewhat, the Namibian economy remains in a vulnerable position, and the outlook in the short to medium-term remains challenging," he said.

Laubscher added that the Stimulus team provided strategic guidance, and ensured that each portfolio company is optimally positioned, strategically and operationally, to handle this challenging environment in the best possible manner, and make them well-placed to deliver accelerated results when the economy improves.

Stimulus executive director Josephat Mwatotele said the company has grown from the first Namibian private equity fund to the largest due to the combination of a patient and experienced long-standing management team.

"In 2017, Stimulus deployed additional capital of N$60 million within its portfolio as part of its approach to help investee companies grow their businesses, diversify, unlock value and support their long-term strategy.

Former managing director of Stimulus and Pointbreak executive director, First Lady Monica Geingos, also attended the results' presentation.