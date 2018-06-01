A team of international investors interested in Africa are expected to visit Zimbabwe for a two-day investment seeking mission at the beginning of June.

The team under the umbrella body Invest Africa, will be hosted by President Emmerson Mnangagwa.

The visit follows numerous other similar trips by other investors from all over the world who are seeking opportunities in the country following the change in in government.

President Mnangagwa has been pushing for foreign investment into the country which had suffered years of international isolation under the previous administration.

The president has even coined a new tagline, "Zimbabwe is open for business", promising to come up with investor friendly policies.

Key sectors such as renewable energy, manufacturing, agribusiness, healthcare, financial services and mining sector are a priority to the new administration

The Zimbabwe Investor Trip came at the invitation of foreign affairs minister Sibusiso Moyo.

"Invest Africa will be leading an investor trip to Zimbabwe during the week of June 4th, which we are delighted to invite you to join.

"The select delegation will be hosted by His Excellency President Emmerson Mnangagwa and led by Invest Africa's Chairman, Rob Hersov," an online invitation reads.

"H.E. SB Moyo, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Trade, extended the invitation to Invest Africa members after speaking at The Annual Debate last week".

British Ambassador to Zimbabwe Catriona Lang is set to welcome the delegation.

"We have received high-levels of interest in Zimbabwe over the past 6 months and believe that this is the beginning of an opportunity to support FDI into the country and region".

The Invest Africa global members network is the ultimate blend of investors seeking to develop business interests in Africa.

The community is made up of fund managers, family offices, corporates and institutions, all with the capital, expertise and desire to transact on deals in Africa.