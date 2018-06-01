Kenya: Sofapaka Splash the Cash on Mutamba, Close in on Kasaya

Sofapaka have splashed a reported Sh500,000 to lure Kenyan international Pistone Mutamba from Wazito on a two-and-a-half-year deal.

The 21-year-old striker confirmed the move on Thursday moments after his former club Wazito wished him well in a statement on their social media pages.

"Mutamba will no longer wear the Wazito jersey, one that he has donned since he left Kakamega High School in 2014," the Wazito statement read in part.

"Losing your top scorer is always a big gap in the team, but he goes with our blessings," Wazito coach Frank Ouna added.

"Three and a half years playing for Wazito was one of the best moments. It was a massive journey for sure playing from the lower league until gaining promotion to the top flight. That was a dream come true," Mutamba said.

Mutamba has been one of the standout players in the Kenyan Premier League this season. He's scored six times in 12 outings, plus a goal in two appearances for the national team.

He is currently leading the line for Harambee Stars at the Hero Intercontinental Cup in India, with Kenya set to face the hosts, New Zealand and Chinese Taipei at the four-nation tournament.

At Sofapaka, Mutamba will be coached former Kenyan international striker John Baraza, and is set to compete against seasoned trio Kepha Aswani, Stephen Waruru and Umaru Kasumba for a starting position in the strike force.

Sofapaka are also reported to be close to signing experienced keeper Wycliffe Kasaya who walked out on Mathare United last week.