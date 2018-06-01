Africa: Namibia Mulls Trump Call

Namibia should snub Morocco and endorse North America's joint bid to host the 2026 Fifa World Cup, NFA executive member Mpasi Haingura says.

In a submission to the Namibia Football Association's executive committee on 23 May 2018, Haingura recommends that Namibia put its weight behind the bid of Mexico, Canada and the United States of America, whose president Donald Trump called for African countries to support the North American joint bid in April.

Namibia and Morocco, who controversially eliminated the Brave Warriors from the 2018 Chan in January, do not enjoy cordial relations. Therefore, backing the American bid was a no-brainer, Haingura stressed.

"Given the relationship between Namibia and Morocco, it would be a disgrace for the NFA to support Morocco's bid to host the 2026 Fifa World Cup. It is against this background that I am requesting the NFA exco [executive] to support and vote for the joint bid of Canada, Mexico and the United States to host the 2026 Fifa World Cup, and for the NFA exco to mandate Jacob Aindongo to cast the vote on behalf of the NFA," he said in his submission.

Fifa's 68th congress will decide the successful bidder on 13 June in Moscow, Russia. Additionally, and notwithstanding the USA's notorious foreign policy, Morocco should be sidelined on political grounds, Haingura reasoned.

"I take cognisance of the fact that in terms of African unity, the NFA ought to support Morocco in its bid. However, it is imperative to take note that Namibia and Morocco don't enjoy a cordial relationship, stemming from Morocco's illegal occupation of Western Sahara," Haingura reiterated, referencing Namibian political figurehead's stance on the matter.

"Namibia's independence is a product of international support and solidarity. The people of Western Sahara find themselves in a similar position Namibia found itself in before independence."

Namibia's official position on the bids will be made public on Saturday NFA president Frans Mbidi said when contacted for comment on Thursday.

"There shall be a discussion on the bids at the forthcoming executive committee meeting and the media will be informed of the outcome," Mbidi told The Namibian Sport.

When lobbying for support, Trump cautioned that it would be a "shame" if US allies lobbied against the North American bid, ESPN reported.

"I hope all African countries and countries throughout the world know that we also will be supporting you, and that they will likewise support us in our bid along with Canada and Mexico for the 2026 World Cup," Trump said.

"We will be watching very closely, and any help they could give us in that bid, we would appreciate."

Suggestions of political repercussions for the vote could be a violation of Fifa's rules. After Trump's tweet, the sport's global governing body pointed to its bid rules of conduct, which warn against "any undue influence on the outcome." Fifa's code of ethics have long prohibited government interference in all member countries' respective national soccer federations.

ESPN reported in February that the race between the joint bid and Morocco already was much closer than expected, due in part to Trump's foreign policies - including a travel ban against mostly Arab countries - and rhetoric in describing poorer countries, including those in Africa.