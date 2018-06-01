The rift in the National Unity Democratic Organisation (Nudo) leadership has widened after leaders from both opposing factions suspended each other from the party.

Nudo's outgoing president Asser Mbai yesterday suspended the self-proclaimed party president Esther Utjiua Muinjangue and four other members, pending a disciplinary hearing.

Those suspended alongside Muinjangue are Windhoek's municipality councillor Joseph Kauandenge, Swakopmund councillor Uahimisa Kaapehi as well as Okakarara town councillor Munjasa Karuhumba. Party member Stephanus Zakaapi, who supports Muinjangue, was also suspended. However, shortly after Mbai's announcement, self-proclaimed secretary general Kauandenge announced the suspension and recalling of Mbai and outgoing secretary general Meundju Jahanika from the National Assembly, respectively.

The suspensions followed a failed party elective congress held at a conference centre north of Windhoek on Friday and Saturday (25-26 May).

Mbai nullified the outcome of that congress due to confusion, disagreements and unresolved issues between party members. The two opposing factions - 'Team Nudo' of Muinjangue and 'Team VK 100%' of Okakarara constituency councillor Vetaruhe Kandorozu - disagreed over the legitimacy of about 120 delegates who supported Muinjangue, who claimed they had been "deliberately excluded" from the list of participating delegates at the congress by secretary general Jahanika.

The 120 delegates claimed to represent branches from the Omaheke and Erongo regions. Muinjangue's supporters also widely challenged the process used to convene the congress. During a media event yesterday, Mbai said he had suspended the five because of their improper conduct at last week's congress. Councillors, including Kauandenge, were also recalled from their positions at their respective local authorities.

Mbai said the suspension was discussed at the national executive committee meeting held on Wednesday to discuss the way forward following the failed congress.

According to him, the suspension was considered in line with the party's code of conduct "that permits the national executive to suspend any member, and make a recommendation to the [party's] national council". "We cannot allow this ill-discipline, disorder and chaos to continue to derail the party while we are still presiding over the party. We have the power to suspend them as per party constitution.

"We will not allow a unilateral declaration of power. We live in a democratic country," Mbai said, adding that a disciplinary hearing will be instituted soon. Yesterday, he announced that the party will have its elective congress within three months.

Kauandenge, on the other hand, said they have recalled Mbai and Jahanika from parliament due to their inability to lead the party, as well as the mismanagement of party resources. According to him, the party lost over N$500 000 that "disappeared under their watch, for which they have not accounted yet".

The self-proclaimed secretary general also "called upon the Anti-Corruption Commission to investigate this case".

"We are the legitimate leaders of this party following the congress resolution of 26 May 2018. Hence, both Mr Mbai and Mr Jahanika have no right to suspend anyone, or carry out any activities under the name of Nudo," he charged.

Kauandenge's lawyer, Kadhila Amoomo, also stated in an urgent letter to the City of Windhoek that Mbai and his leadership had no mandate to recall his client because they were no longer in power. Speaker of the National Assembly, Peter Katjavivi, yesterday said he had not received any communication from Kauandenge about the recall of Mbai and Jahanika. Windhoek mayor Muesee Kazapua said he had also not received any communication from Mbai about recalling Kauandenge.