Zimbabwe: All Set for Homeless Tournament

By Takudzwa Chitsiga

Young Achievers Sport for Development will host their first national selection tournament for the 2018 Homeless World Cup, which will be held in Mexico this year, in Hatcliffe tomorrow. The tournament is held annually and features several countries and Zimbabwe will this year be taking part for the sixth time.

From Hatcliffe they will then move to Epworth on June 16 and Mbare on June 30. YASD spokesperson, Joe Kuseka, said they have been part of the Homeless World Cup since 2006 and they believe the 2018 edition will present an opportunity to young people a space to meaningfully participate without stigma and discrimination.

"In our communities, we have young people living with disabilities and they deserve an opportunity to fully and meaningfully participate in the development and transformation of their communities," he said.

Speaking on behalf of Mafro Sports managing director, Mahmoud Gomda, at a press briefing in the capital yesterday, Francis Shanda, said they were happy to partner the Young Achievers Sport for Development.

"MAFRO Sports is proud to confirm our sponsorship status as official kit sponsor of the Zimbabwe Homeless Soccer World Cup 2018.

"We would like to thank the organisers at Young Achievement Sports for Development for using the power of football to energise the homeless and socially-excluded people so they can change their lives.

"We are proud to be supporting this very noble cause that is a true embodiment of grassroots football outreach and social enterprise," he said.

