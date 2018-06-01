Zimbabwe: Kazembe Calls for Improved Relations

Sport, Arts and Recreation Minister Kazembe Kazembe has called for the strengthening of ties between Government and associations to avoid problems where athletes fail to represent the country due to unavailability of identity documents. The Warriors, who are away in South Africa for the COSAFA Cup defence, were dealt a blow when coach Sunday Chidzambwa failed to include some members of the British Brigade due to unavailability of passports.

Nottingham Forest defender Tendayi Darikwa, Bradford City defender Adam Chicksen, Leyton Orient's Macauley Bonne, Bonner SC striker Kelvin Lunga, Reading midfielder Andy Rinomhota and Oldham Athletic's Kundai Benyu did not get their passports in time.

"I told SRC to assist ZIFA to get passports for the players after (Wellington) Mpandare told me they have a challenge of some players getting passports," said Kazembe.

"I do not know what transpired after that, if they managed to get in touch or not.

"At times the problem is that people call us when they are at the airport saying we do not have the passports, such things should be done earlier and I do not see any problem in getting a passport.

"If it comes through the channels we will assist without doubt, remember the passports are done by the Ministry of Home Affairs, not Sport, so if they come through the right channels the issue will be addressed and we will liaise to have them assisted.

"ZIFA knows the players the coaches want to use so they must come up with that list through SRC and they get assistance for the players."

There are several players across the globe who have indicated they want to represent the Warriors.