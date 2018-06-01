Somalia: Kenyan, Somali Leaders Hold Talks On Security

Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta held talks on Wednesday with visiting Somali President Mohamed Abdullahi Farmajo focusing on security issues, the presidency said.

Kenyatta's office said the two leaders discussed bilateral issues and security matters including the continued support for African Mission in Somalia (AMISOM) in which Kenyan forces play a big role.

"The two leaders updated each other on shared security concerns as well as progress in regional efforts to bring peace and stability back to Somalia with the help of Kenya and other nations," it said.

President Mohamed arrived in the country early Wednesday accompanied by a high-level delegation of ministers and senior government officials.

State House said Kenyatta and Farmajo also discussed multilateral issues including Kenya's push for a non-permanent seat on the United Nations Security Council.