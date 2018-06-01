26 May 2018

Tanzania: Plan to Save Nile Perch Opposed in Tanzania

By Apolinari Tairo

Members of the Tanzanian Parliament want the government to stop an operation aimed at protecting the Nile Perch in Lake Victoria, arguing that the exercise is in violation of human-rights.

The MPs, debating the budget estimates presented by the minister for Livestock and Fisheries Luhaga Mpina, said the "Operation Save the Nile Perch," in which fishermen's gear was getting destroyed, was also riddled with corruption.

The Member of Parliament for Geita, the fishing district, Constantine Kanyasu, cited the high fines of up to Tsh50 million ($22,000) imposed on fishermen found in possession of 10 to 15 immature fish.

The MP for Ubungo, Saed Kubenea, said that the operation was a humiliation of the residents, saying officers were beating people, confiscating fishing gear, while others solicited bribes from the fishermen.

"We want the operation halted and the Tanzania government to review its plans and come up with another operation that would be conducted with respect for human-rights," he said.

The MPs have asked the government to form a special committee to review the exercise.

"Parliament forced the government to suspend the anti-poaching operation a few years back. Now we want the same done to stop the ongoing operation in Lake Victoria," said Mr Kubenea.

