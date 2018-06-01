MDC-T candidate for Shamva South constituency, Leman Pwanyiwa has written to President Emmerson Mnangagwa challenging him to remove the Zanu PF candidate for the constituency, Bramwell Bushu claiming he was a serving Chief for Bushu area.

In a letter dated May 29 and addressed to Mnangagwa, who is also the First Secretary of Zanu PF, Pwanyiwa , through the Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights, threatened to file an urgent chamber application for relief should he get no response by May 31.

He said Bushu, who has been Chief Bushu since June 2016 after the demise of his father Show Bushu, had contested in the ruling party's primary elections on April 29 and in the re-run on May 14, adding that his candidature and membership of Zanu PF was in clear violation of Section 281-2- of the Constitution.

The section prohibits traditional leaders from being members of political parties or participating in party politics, acting in a partisan manner or further the interests of any political party or cause.

"We direct, therefore, that Bramwell Bushu be removed as your candidate for the forthcoming harmonized elections and his membership from your party be revoked," he said

Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights said Bushu's actions were prejudicial to their client who was an interested party in the politics of the country.

"This also takes away the right to free and fair elections guaranteed to every member of the public by section 67 of the Constitution," read the letter, referenced NMC/PIL/18.

Traditional leaders in the country have, for a long time, been accused of meddling in politics forcing their subjects to support and vote for the ruling party, which has also been seen to be getting the chiefs' allegiance by buying them expensive vehicles and other perks.

The chiefs have also been accused of diverting government programmes to Zanu PF activities, including the distribution of food aid sourced under government schemes to ruling party supporters.

Early this month, the High Court in Masvingo ruled against the meddling in partisan politics by traditional leaders after opposition political party leader, Elton Mangoma had approached the court seeking the banning of all traditional leaders from meddling in politics.

Mangoma's legal challenge came after National Chiefs Council head, Fortune Charumbira, pledged the organization's support for ZANU-PF after the traditional leaders had received top of the range vehicles from President Emmerson Mnangagwa at an event that coincided with the launch of the Zanu PF manifesto.