Government appointed new board members for the Zimbabwe Consolidated Diamond Company (ZCDC) and the Zimbabwe Mining Development Company (ZMDC) yesterday. Mines and Mining Development Minister Winston Chitando told journalists yesterday that the boards will be seized with implementing Government objectives and supporting the vision of achieving a middle income economy by the year 2030 .

Minister Chitando said the ZCDC has a target of producing 10 million carats by 2023 from 1,8 million. He also said ZMDC was expected to revamp its operations. Minister Chitando said ZMDC had a number of dead assets that it must revive.

Mining engineer Killiam Ukama will chair the ZCDC board, while Mimosa executive director Mr Peter Chimboza will chair the ZMDC board.

"I have the pleasure to announce two new boards and the others will be announced in the next couple of days," he said.

"Firstly, we have the ZCDC board. This consists of Mr Killian Ukama, who is a mining engineer by profession. He is new on the board. He has worked for many years as a mining engineer in the country, working with the likes of Rio Tinto, ZMDC and Zimasco."

Geologist Ms Ellah Muchemwa, who has worked for many years in the mining industry in Zimbabwe and also in Nambia and Mimosa head of corporate affairs Ms Elizabeth Nerwande Chibanda, who is also the first vice president of the Zimbabwe Chamber of Mines, were added to the ZCDC board.

Environmental Management Agency chairman and former Mines and Mining Development Deputy Minister Ambassador Zenzo Nsimbi was also drafted into the board. Three serving members Colonel Esau Chiadzwa, Mr Alexander Mukwekwezeke and Rtd Colonel Niya Mtombeni were retained.

The ZMDC board will be chaired by Mr Chimboza, who is set to retire from Mimosa at the end of this month.

"We do have Mr Wellington Pasipamire, a banker by profession. Mr Richard Jaure, a chemist, Mr Charles Tahwa, a mining engineer and principal director in the ministry and Mr Reason Mandimika, who is a mining engineer and currently general manager at Zimasco," he said.

Ms Slava Chella, currently a director at ZCDC and Mr David Murangari, a geologist by profession and former permanent secretary in the ministry, complete the list.