1 June 2018

Namibia: Fuel Prices to Increase By 60c a Litre

By Sakeus Iikela

Mines and energy minister Tom Alweendo has announced that the price of both petrol and diesel will increase by 60 cents a litre.

The increase is effective from Wednesday, 6 June.

The increase is partly necessitated by the ministry's decision to adjust the Road Fund Administration levy by eight cents per litre from 122 cents per litre to 130 cents per litre on all controlled petroleum products.

The Namibian Ports Authority (Namport) also needed additional funds for its operations and increased tariffs for controlled petroleum products by N$2 from N$34 to N$36 per kilometre.

Alweendo said both increases have an impact on the new fuel price.

He said the increase was also considered "due to demand speculation by oil traders and due to the continued cuts of oil supply by the Organisation of the Petroleum Exporting Countries".

He added that the results of the latest fuel price review indicates that the oil importers paid more than the prices set by the government to bring fuel products into the country.

"The final figures recorded are way above the prices set by the government and these pricing under-recoveries are huge enough to trigger upward adjustment in the local pump prices in order to create a balance between the government determined prices and the oil market determined prices," stated Alweendo.

The minister added that fuel prices countrywide will be adjusted accordingly.

