Namibia received a favourable draw and managed to avoid the big guns when the draw for the 2018 u17 Cosafa Cup was made in Polokwane on Thursday evening.

Namibia were drawn in Group A alongside the hosts Mauritius, Botswana and Seychelles for the annual tournament which takes place in Mauritius from 19 to 29 July 2018.

As the hosts, Mauritius, were drawn as the seeded team in the group, but according to rankings they are also the strongest, after they finished as runners-up at the 2017 tournament. On that occasion Zambia beat Mauritius 3-0 in the final. Namibia did not compete at the 2017 tournament due to a lack of funds.

Group B promises to be the Group of Death, with the defending champions Zambia drawn alongside South Africa, Mozambique and Lesotho.

Group C consists of Angola, Malawi, Swaziland and Zimbabwe.

The three group winners and best placed runner-up, determined first by the number of points obtained, advance from the group stages to the semifinals.

The importance of this championship has been heightened by the decision of the Confederation of African Football that the winner will advance to represent the Cosafa region at the eight-team African U-17 Nations Cup in Tanzania next year (12-26 May 2019).

That, in turn, serves to determine which four African countries will play at the U-17 World Cup in Peru (17 September-8 October 2019).

Twelve of Cosafa's 14 members participate in the southern African championship this year, which is the third year in a row it is being played in Mauritius.

Group A: Mauritius (A1), Botswana (A2), Namibia (A3), Seychelles (A4)

Group B: Zambia (B1), Mozambique (B2), Lesotho (B3), South Africa (B4)

Group C: Angola (C1), Malawi (C2), Swaziland (C3), Zimbabwe (C4)