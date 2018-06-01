Tanzania: Four Ngara Residents Sentenced to Death for Murder of Youth16

Bukoba — FOUR people, two of them women, from Ngara District have been sentenced to death after they were convicted of murder. The convicts were identified as Anneth Furaha (30), Judith Robert (33), Edson Nduhiye (35) and Shaban Yahya alias Lihenge (37), all residents of Ngara District's Ngundusi village, in Kabanga Ward.

State Attorney Haruna Shomari told High Court Judge Salvatory Bongole during the hearing of the case session held in Biharamulo township that the offence was committed on July 20, 2013.

He told the High Court that on that material date the first accused (Anneth) conspired with second accused (Judith) to hire the killers, third accused (Nduhiye) and fourth accused Lihenge, after paying them a fee of 600,000/-.

A prosecution witness, Furaha Salum ((40), the father of the deceased, Shaban Furaha (16) and husband of first accused (Anneth), told the High Court that there was a running misunderstanding between Anneth and the late Shaban Furaha during which Anneth was accusing the young boy of being stubborn and did not respect her.

Your Lordship, the matter was also discussed by a clan meeting that was convened to resolve the misunderstanding, but Anneth insisted that the deceased was disrespectful to her," he said.

Evidence tendered in court revealed that after getting the payment, the killers abducted the late Shaban Furaha (16), took him to a nearby forest and gouged out his eyes using a sharp object.

A postmortem report tendered in court indicated that the cause of death was due to severe hemorrhage (bleeding). Eight witnesses testified for the case before Justice Bongole issued the verdict.

Justice Bongole noted that the prosecution had proved the murder case beyond any reasonable doubt, adding that the watertight evidence showed that there were no other killers but the four accused persons.

Meanwhile, Nyanda Benya (27), a resident of Kamachumu village in Muleba district has been sentenced to 30 years imprisonment after he was convicted of raping a 12-year old girl (name withheld), a Standard Five pupil.

Prosecuting, Police Sergeant Charles Mpelwa told Resident Magistrate Benedict Nkomola that the accused committed the offence on November 29, last year and tendered in court a PF3 medical report to support the evidence.

Magistrate Nkomola denounced the behaviour of the accused adding that such beastly acts contributed to widespread transmission of diseases such as HIV/Aids.