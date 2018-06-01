Tanzania: Submit HIV Programme Report to Me-RC

Dodoma — DODOMA Regional Commissioner (RC), Dr Binilith Mahenge, has directed all Districts and Township Councils in his area to submit to him reports on how they have been spending funds issued to them for HIV/ AIDS programmes in the past two years. Without citing the deadline of the submission(s),

the RC said, the report should include strategies they have banked on fight the deadly disease in their respective areas. "I will soon convene a meeting with executives from all Councils,

where they will submit the reports on the AIDS' funds and the number of people who have joined the health insurance," he pointed out in a meeting recently organised for various health stakeholders here.

Dr Mahenge said, the reports would be necessary for his office to know the ongoing programmes and strategies in place to fight HIV/AIDS in the area, adding that the regional authorities will also inspect the programmes to 'establish their activities' in partnership with the stakeholders. "

I've learnt that some activities which were meant to raise awareness on AIDS are not being implemented, but reports suggest that the funds were used for them," he noted. The RC hence directed the councils to fight seriously the scourge after reports on the infection increase to 5 from 2.6 percent.

During the occasion, he extended gratitude to President John Magufuli for providing his region with 6.4bn/- to put up 17 health facilities. Dr Mahenge also directed Regional Administrative Secretary (RAS), Ms Rehema Madenge, to convene a meeting on June 15 this year,

where every District would submit their reports, citing also the number of people who have joined health insurance schemes. "We're still behind in a number of people joining health insurance... every district,

therefore should come up with strategies to mobilise the public to join the health insurance," further said the RC. In another development, Dr Mahenge tasked the District Commissioner (DCs) to hand over reports to him detailing the state of 'toilets and sanitation' in their areas.

He said, the DCs should supervise well procurement procedures in projects tasked to construct health facilities in their midst. "Health facilities construction should involve Ward Construction Committees in order to monitor procurement officers," he added.

On his side, Dodoma City Council Mayor, Dr Davis Mwamfupe, said the only way to demonstrate appreciation to the government for the funds, was to construct standard health facilities as intended in the projects