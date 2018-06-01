TANZANIA football giants; Simba and Young Africans left yesterday for SportPesa Super Cup finals in Kenya with their key players missing the crucial trip.

The tournament officially kicks off this weekend in Nairobi and Nakuru drawing eight teams; four from Tanzania and remaining four from Kenya.

The Mainland Premier League champions Simba left early yesterday for Nakuru via Nairobi without their key strikers, Ugandan import and league's top scorer, Emmanuel Okwi and skipper John Bocco whose partnership played a vital role in their club's race for this year's diadem.

Other players who have been left out are the Ghanaian trio Nicholaus Gyan, Asante Kwasi and James Kotei. Simba will start their Super Cup title campaign in Nakuru where they are scheduled to face Kariobangi Sharks in a game to be played on Sunday at Afraha Stadium.

Ugandan international defender Juuko Murshid and Burundian striker Laudit Mavugo are also among those left from the squad which comprises 18 players seeking a ticket to face Everton at their Goodison Park , Liverpool in England.

On the other side, Simba traditional rivals Young African also left yesterday leaving behind their dependable central defender Kelvin Yondani and the Zambian hitman, Obrey Chirwa. Their absence has shocked the club fans and supporters and it confirms the rumours being circulated that the two will part ways with the club. Also missed a trip were defenders Juma Abdul, Andrew Vicent Dante and Gadiel Michael. Strikers Geofrey Mwashiuya, Emmanuel Martin, defender Nadir Haroub and custudian Benno Kakolanya. Both clubs left yesterday by flight to Nairobi.

Simba squad had goalkeepers: Aishi Manula and Said Mohamed , defenders are Ally Salim, Ally Shomary, Paul Bukaba, Erasto Nyoni, Yusuf Mlipili and Mohamed Hussein.

Midfielders : Jonas Mkude, Shomari Kapombe, Muzamil Yassin, Said Ndemla, Haruna Niyonzima, Shiza Kichuya and Mohamed Ibrahim.

Strikers: Moses Kitandu and Rashid Juma but the Msimbazi street based club has also included their newly-signed striker Marcel Kaheza who seems to be barred by the tournament regulations due to the fact the newlysigned players are not allowed to participate in the tournament.

Yanga squad comprises Goalkeepers: Youthe Rostand and Ramadhani Kabwili, Defenders: Hassan Kessy, Abdallah Shaibu, Pato Ngonyani, Haji Mwinyi and Said Makapu, Midfielders: Pius Buswita, Papy Tshishimbi, Raphael Daudi, Thaban Kamusoko, Maka Edward, Said Mussa Bakari, Baruani Akilimali, Pius Buswita and Yusuph Mhilu. Strikers are Ibrahim Ajibu, Yohana Mkomola, Matheo Anthony, Juma Mahadhi and Amis Tambwe.

Yanga and Zanzibar's JKU are scheduled to kick off their campaign on Sunday whereby Simba will take on Kariobangi Sharks on Monday , Yanga will face Kakamega Homeboyz while JKU will battle it with Kenya 's champions and tournament's first edition title holder's Gor Mahia.

The winner of the tournament, which, will take over a weeklong, will bag 30,000 US dollars whereas the second and third winners will take home 10,000 and 7,500 U.S dollars respectively .

Apart from collecting the cash prize ,the winner will also travel to England to face the English Premier League (EPL) side Everton FC at the Goodison Park in Liverpool.

The tournament defending champions Gor Mahia won the first edition of Super Cup last year after defeating their traditional rivals AFC Leopards 2-1 in the final match dubbed ' Mashemeji derby ' at the National Stadium in Dar es Salaam .