Nigeria: Sirawoo Dedicates State Award to Sports Journalists

The President, Sports Writers Association of Nigeria (SWAN), Mr Honour Sirawoo has dedicated the recent award conferred on him by the Rivers State Government to sports journalists for their support and understanding since his election as the leader of the association.

The Rivers State Government honoured the SWAN President with 'Governor's Medal of Honour' (GMH) for his contributions to the growth and development of sports in the State and Nigeria at large.

Sirawoo, who spoke when he hosted some states Chairmen and National Executive Committee (NEC) members of SWAN at his residence in Port Harcourt shortly after the award ceremony, commended sports journalists for the confidence reposed in him and support at all times.

He stressed that the award has further placed more challenges on his shoulders, as an ambassador of the state and nation, in addition to his responsibilities as SWAN President.

According to him, "the honour came to me as a surprise, I never knew that my efforts at giving SWAN a rightful position and campaigning for sports as a huge revenue earner, in addition to ensuring that our people are properly appreciated were being noticed"

He thanked the Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike for the honour and for offering numerous platforms for SWAN to successfully carry out its responsibilities.

In their remarks, both the National Ex-Officio, Foster Chime and Vice President (South-South) of SWAN, Bonny Nyong congratulated the president for the honour, saying it was the first time it has happened in the history of the association.

They observed that the award was a confirmation that SWAN, as presently being piloted by the Rivers State born sports journalist was working and urged him to continue to deliver quality leadership to the association.

Among those present were the President, AIPS-Africa, Mitchell Obi; SWAN chairmen of Rivers, Edo, Bayelsa, Delta, Akwa Ibom, Cross River, and veteran journalist and elder in the association, Ikeddy Isiguzo.