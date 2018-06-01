Police in Gutu have launched a manhunt for a teenage herd boy who axed his 75 year old boss to death to steal $30 from the employer's Ecocash account.

After the act, the boy, only identified as Tinashe, spent the money buying booze for strangers at Runyowa Business Centre in Gutu District.

The body of the now deceased, Johanes Gebu Mundoro, 75, from Runyowa village, in Gutu was discovered the next morning covered with tree branches.

Tinashe has not been seen in the area since the incident and his whereabouts are unknown.

Thomas Mapaike who is Mundoro's nephew confirmed the death recently and said his uncle and Tinashe left home around 5pm to fetch fire wood in the fields about 2km from the homestead

He said while out fetching firewood, Tinashe used an axe to hit Mudoro at the back of his head. When he his victim fell and died, Tinashe then took some tree branches to cover the body.

Tinashe was trusted by the deceased to the extent of sharing his ecocash pin number with him.

After the act, the boy went back home and said Mudoro was behind following. He went to the shops were he bought beer for people before disappearing.

"What pains us is that we did not get all his personal details when he came to work for us, but only said he was from Zaka, we are now pinning our hopes on the police to find him," said Mapaike.

Masvingo provincial police spokesperson Assistant Inspector Kudakwashe Dhewa confirmed the incident and said people should avoid sharing their ecocash or bank personal pins with family members.