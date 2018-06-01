Tanzania: Military Now Recruits 42,593 Youth, House Told

A TOTAL of 42,593 youth have been recruited by security and defence forces in Tanzania from 2003 to 2017, the National Assembly was told here yesterday.

Minister for Defence and National Service, Dr Hussein Mwinyi, said in the same period, a total of 3,576 youth were recruited by SUMAJKT Guard Limited. Dr Mwinyi was responding to a question by Mr Ussi Salum Pondeza (Chumbuni - CCM),

who had wished to know the number of youth recruited by the security and defence organs, after attending the National Service. He also wanted to know the government's plans to properly tap the youth skills and knowledge acquired from trainings like the National Service,

to 'establish modern agricultural projects' in the country as a means to reduce shortage of employment opportunities facing them. Responding, Dr Mwinyi said apart from the military training they undergo for six months at the institution,

they are also equipped with various 'life techniques' including being productive. He said the National Service has several farming projects countrywide which rely on modern farming techniques, where the youth practise modern farming methods, adding that: "

The aim is to help the youth gain knowledge, which they employ after training." The Minister hinted that the youth are also provided with entrepreneurship skills while in camps, which include livestock keeping,

how to invest in home based fish farming business and bee keeping business. Early this year, President John Magufuli had ordered all the youth who participated in the construction of the 24km square fence in Mererani area to be recruited by the security and defence forces Speaking during the inauguration of the wall at Mererani,

Dr Magufuli said he was impressed with their job, which was completed within four months behind the schedule. Construction of the said wall was done by the military from the Tanzania People's Defence Forces (TPDF),

National Service and Suma JKT and more than 2,000 auxiliary recruit operation form Jakaya Kikwete and John Magufuli. "I direct defence forces and security organs to recruit all the youth (2,038) who would like to join in the army or police,

because they have done a good job and I have nothing to pay them," he had pointed out. Commissioning the 422 TPDF officers in Arusha last year, President Magufuli ordered for the immediate employment of the new military men (particularly those who had attended National Service). Military now recruits 42,593 youth, House told