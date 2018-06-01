Africa: Kenyan Writer Kiprop Kimutai's Short Story Speaks About the Privilege of Wealth in a Queer Environment

In his short story "The Man at the Bridge", Kenyan writer Kiprop Kimutai explores the conflicted feelings of a closeted gay man-- a story that has garnered the 2018 Gerald Kraak Fiction prize. RFI's Africa: Stories in the 55 speaks to Kimutai about his inspiration for this piece, as well as the state of homosexuality on the continent today.

In writer Kiprop Kimutai's short story "The Man at the Bridge", main character Kwambai, a middle-class man, is conflicted about what he wants in life-- his family, his position, and stability, or to be true to his desire. He contemplates his options while weighing what could happen if he makes certain choices.

"Queer people don't exist quitely, they exist boldly," says Kimutai, referring to gay life in Kenya, adding that money brings privilege.

