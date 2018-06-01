29 May 2018

Radio France Internationale

Africa: Kenyan Writer Kiprop Kimutai's Short Story Speaks About the Privilege of Wealth in a Queer Environment

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Laura Angela Bagnetto

In his short story "The Man at the Bridge", Kenyan writer Kiprop Kimutai explores the conflicted feelings of a closeted gay man-- a story that has garnered the 2018 Gerald Kraak Fiction prize. RFI's Africa: Stories in the 55 speaks to Kimutai about his inspiration for this piece, as well as the state of homosexuality on the continent today.

In writer Kiprop Kimutai's short story "The Man at the Bridge", main character Kwambai, a middle-class man, is conflicted about what he wants in life-- his family, his position, and stability, or to be true to his desire. He contemplates his options while weighing what could happen if he makes certain choices.

"Queer people don't exist quitely, they exist boldly," says Kimutai, referring to gay life in Kenya, adding that money brings privilege.

Listen

Kenya

Kenyatta Vows More Officials Will Be Arrested

More senior government officials will be arrested in the war against corruption that has rocked the government,… Read more »

Read or Listen to this story on the RFI website.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 Radio France Internationale. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.