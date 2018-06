Rabak — Twelve people died in a traffic accident in Rabak locality when a bus collided with a truck coming from the opposite direction. More than 20 people were injured.

The accident happened in El Ragig village, when the tourist bus coming from Omdurman crashed into a truck on the way to El Fasher.

As soon as the news came out, state traffic police rushed to the scene. Injured people have been taken to Rabak hospital while the bodies were transferred to the morgue.