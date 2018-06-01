Nigeria: Buhari, Tinubu Mourn Late Punch Chairman Gbadebowale Aboderin

President Muhammadu Buhari has condoled with the family of the Chairman of Punch Nigeria limited, Gbadebowale Aboderin, who passed away at the age of 60.

The President's condolence message is contained in a statement by Garba Shehu, the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, in Abuja on Thursday.

Mr Buhari equally commiserated with all members of the Newspapers Proprietors Association of Nigeria (NPAN), the media and sports industry in the country on the death of the respected entrepreneur and philanthropist.

The president believed that Mr Aboderin, who was greatly admired by his peers in the media and sports industry, would be long remembered for his resourcefulness, managerial proficiency and invaluable contributions to the growth of these sectors.

The president prayed that almighty God would comfort all who mourned him and grant his soul eternal rest.

In his reaction, a leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu, has described the death of Wale Aboderin, Chairman of Punch Newspapers, as a huge loss to the media and sports.

Mr Tinubu commiserated with the Aboderin family in a condolence letter by his Media Officer, Tunde Rahman, on Thursday in Lagos.

Mr Aboderin died on May 30 at the age of 60 after a heart surgery at First Cardiology Consultants, Ikoyi, Lagos.

The APC national leader said "I feel deeply saddened to learn about the death of the chairman of Punch Newspapers, we lost Wale at a rather young age when we still needed him to continue to be with us.

"At 60, he still had a lot to offer us but within those three scores though, he made appreciable impact and touched and changed lives.

"As Chairman of Punch, taking over from his uncle, the actuary, Chief Ajibola Ogunshola, Wale continued to maintain and sustain the excellent journalism Punch Newspapers was noted for, ensuring that the newspaper remained where it should be.

"Though he trained as a pilot, he was also a sports enthusiast. He particularly loved basketball to the point that he floated Dolphins Female Basketball Foundation.

"He was at one time the Chairman of our Basketball Association in Lagos.

"His death is a huge loss to the Aboderin family, both immediate and extended. The media and sports world, which he traversed and impacted positively, have also lost an outstanding partner.

"My deep sympathy and condolences to his wife and two children. I mourn with the Aboderin family, the Punch Newspaper, the Newspaper Proprietors' Association of Nigeria and the media generally.

"I hope and pray that God grants his family the strength to carry on and continue with those legacies he lived for.

"May God also grant him eternal rest," Mr Tinubu said.

Mr Aboderin is survived by his wife, Titilayo, and two daughters.

